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Two arrested in connection with 2025 Mecca shooting that killed a teen girl

RSO
By ,
Updated
today at 1:32 PM
Published 1:29 PM

MECCA, Calif. (KESQ) - Two Coachella Valley residents were arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old girl in the community of Mecca in 2025, authorities said today.  

Christopher Placencia Balderrama, 19, of Thermal, was booked into the Benoit Detention Center on suspicion of murder, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. He pleaded not guilty to murder and other charges on Friday, court records show.

A 17-year-old Mecca boy was booked into Indio Juvenile Hall, also on suspicion of murder.

Bail information for both suspects was not immediately available.   

The shooting occurred around 1 a.m. March 25, 2025, in the 91800 block of Avenue 66, according to the sheriff's department. The teen was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name was not released due to her age.   

Following an extensive investigation, Balderrama was arrested March 19 in Thermal, and the teenager was arrested Thursday in Mecca. The circumstances behind the shooting were not specified, and it was unclear what led investigators to the suspects.

Anyone with additional information regarding the shooting was asked to call 951-955-2777.

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Jesus Reyes

City News Service

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