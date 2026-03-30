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Bomb squad conduct controlled detonation of item found at airport in Palm Springs, battalion chief says

KESQ
By
Updated
today at 4:07 PM
Published 3:18 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Palm Springs officials conducted a controlled detonation of an item found at the Palm Springs airport on Monday.

A battalion chief at the scene confirmed TSA agents found an item at the airport and turned it over to authorities. The item was detonated in a desert area near N Gene Autry and wash area.

Additional details on the item were not avaiable.

Police had warned residents and businesses nearby that they may hear a loud explosion shortly before 3:30 p.m.

"This is planned and there is no threat to the public. Please avoid the area during this time and follow all directions from law enforcement personnel.

The scene was clearing up by 3:45 p.m.

We're working on getting more details on the item found. Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.

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