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Muggy Monday with Mostly Mountain Storm Chances

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Published 3:38 PM

Monsoonal moisture will keep a slight chance of isolated showers or thunderstorms in the forecast this afternoon and evening, mainly over the mountains, though a stray shower can't be ruled out across lower desert communities. By Tuesday and especially Wednesday, high pressure builds and begins taking over, sending temperatures well above average with Wednesday shaping up to be the hottest day of the week.

An Extreme Heat Warning goes into effect Wednesday through Thursday for the nearly all of Western Riverside County, mainly outlying the Coachella Valley--but does include the Banning Pass and Desert Hot Springs. This is because of widespread moderate to major HeatRisk and very warm overnight lows returning and offering little relief.

While storm chances decrease during the peak of the heat, humidity will remain elevated, making it feel even more uncomfortable outdoors.

Temperatures begin easing back toward seasonal levels by Friday and into the weekend as high pressure weakens. At the same time, monsoonal moisture increases once again, bringing a better chance for afternoon and evening thunderstorms across the mountains.

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Katie Boer

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