Harry Barrett to depart role at Palm Springs airport for move to Sacramento

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Harry Barrett will depart his role as Executive Director of Aviation for the Palm Springs International Airport at the end of May, officials announced Monday.

Barrett is set to become Assistant Director of the Sacramento County Department of Airports.

He will remain in his role through May 21, 2026, to support the leadership transition and ongoing work of the airport’s team, partners, and community. He will begin his new role with the Sacramento County Department of Airports on May 26, 2026.

Barrett joined PSP in April 2020 as Deputy Director of Operations and Maintenance. A year later, he was promoted to Assistant Airport Director in July 2021. In May 2022, he was named Executive Director of Aviation.

Since joining PSP’s leadership team, Barrett has overseen a period of significant growth and progress for the airport, officials said.

During his tenure, PSP experienced approximately 30 percent passenger growth, achieved multiple annual and monthly passenger records, expanded its nonstop route map with service to more than a dozen additional destinations, and advanced a comprehensive master planning effort to guide the airport’s long-term modernization. He also helped strengthen airline partnerships and position PSP to accommodate increasing demand while maintaining the unique guest experience the airport is known for.

City Manager Scott Stiles thanked Barrett for his leadership and emphasized the strong operational and strategic foundation in place at the airport.

“Harry has helped guide Palm Springs International Airport through an important period of growth and progress,” said Stiles. “We appreciate his leadership and his commitment to a thoughtful transition. PSP has a strong foundation, experienced leadership throughout the organization, and important work already underway that will continue without interruption.”

Airport Commission Chairman Kevin J. Corcoran said the airport’s priorities and progress will continue moving forward.

“Harry has played an important role in PSP’s recent success, helping strengthen airline relationships, improve the passenger experience, and advance critical planning efforts,” said Corcoran. “We thank him for his service and wish him continued success. PSP is well positioned for the future, with clear priorities that will continue guiding the airport forward.”

PSP’s experienced executive leadership team will continue overseeing day-to-day operations and strategic initiatives during this transition. The City of Palm Springs will share additional information about interim leadership at a later date.

At this time, an interim executive director has not yet been designated and a timeline for recruitment of PSP’s next Executive Director has not yet been determined.

Travelers, airlines, and community partners can expect business as usual at PSP.

Airport operations, air service development efforts, and major capital improvement projects will continue moving forward without interruption under the airport’s existing leadership team as PSP continues meeting today’s demand while preparing for the future.