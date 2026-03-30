Skip to Content
News

Marine detained after explosive round discovered at Palm Springs airport

By
Updated
today at 7:05 PM
Published 3:18 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - A Marine was detained after TSA agents discovered an explosive round at the Palm Springs International Airport on Monday afternoon.

Police said a live 25mm explosive round was found during the airport screening process, in his checked luggage. The discovery prompted a coordinated response involving TSA, the Palm Springs Police Department, the Riverside County Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team, and military authorities.

The subject, a 30-year-old from Texas, told officers he had found the ordnance in the field approximately a year earlier and kept it, believing it was not live, according to Palm Springs police.

Due to extensive rust and corrosion, the round’s original identifying paint markings were no longer visible, making it difficult to determine whether it was an inert training munition or a live high-explosive device.

Out of an abundance of caution, the item was left undisturbed, and the Riverside County EOD Team was requested to respond. After examining the round and using X-ray technology, EOD personnel confirmed it was a live explosive round, not a training round.

The round was safely removed from the airport and transported to a desert area off Gene Autry Trail, just south of Interstate 10, where it was destroyed without incident. No injuries were reported.

The Marine was detained during the investigation. Palm Springs Police are submitting the case to the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office for review of a potential violation of California Penal Code section 18710, related to possession of a destructive device.

In addition to any criminal review, he may also face administrative action by the Marine Corps and a potential civil penalty through TSA. He was released to military authorities.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Jesus Reyes

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.