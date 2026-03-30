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Woman killed in rollover crash over the weekend in Joshua Tree

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Published 5:29 PM

JOSHUA TREE, Calif. (KESQ) - A 48-year-old woman was killed in a rollover crash over the weekend in Joshua Tree.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Saturday when the driver, identified as Sheri Williams of Joshua Tree, drove off the dirt road at a speed greater than 55 miles per hour and overturned into the open desert along Aberdeen Drive, east of Center Avenue.

The crash scene was reported to the police on Sunday, just before Noon. First responders pronounced William dead at the scene.

"Williams sustained fatal injuries from the rollover crash as a result of her not wearing her lap and shoulder harness while driving and being ejected...," reads a CHP news release.

Authorities added that alcohol is believed to be a determining factor in the crash. 

If you have any additional information concerning this crash, you are asked to contact the California Highway Patrol. 

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