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Coachella Valley residents rally to defend Cesar Chavez’s legacy

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Published 11:20 AM

COACHELLA, Calif. (KESQ) - A group of residents gathered at the Cesar Chavez Memorial in Coachella to defend the legacy of the late labor leader amid recent accusations they say are unfair and one-sided.

Community members expressed frustration over what they described as attempts by some leaders to remove Chavez’s name from public spaces and memorials based solely on allegations

Speakers emphasized Chavez’s historic role in advancing farmworker rights, crediting him with organizing efforts that transformed labor conditions across California and beyond.

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Luis Avila

Luis Avila joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a multimedia journalist in June 2024. Learn more about Luis here.

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