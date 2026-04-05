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Local legal experts say they weren’t surprised by outcome of landmark social media trial

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Published 9:48 AM

PALMS SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - The jury in a landmark social media addiction trial in Los Angeles has found Meta and Google negligent, owing the plaintiff, a 20-year-old woman known as KGM in court documents, nearly 6 million dollars. KGM sued the companies, saying their addictive platforms fueled her depression and suicidal thoughts as a child. News Channel 3 has been following the case for weeks.

In a live studio interview with News Channel 3, attorney Dan Bolton with Walter Clark Legal Group shares how the trial could impact thousands of similar lawsuits.

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Daniella Lake

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