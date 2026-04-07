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Gene Autry Wind Wall under scrutiny after new complaints surface

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Published 11:42 AM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Concerns are continuing to mount over the effectiveness of the Gene Autry Trail Wind Wall, despite the project nearing official completion.

News Channel 3 has received multiple viewer complaints, along with videos showing sand still accumulating along the stretch of road the wall was designed to protect. Residents say the ongoing buildup raises questions about whether the project is working as intended.

The wind wall, which cost nearly $2 million, was constructed to minimize dangerous blowing sand conditions that have historically impacted drivers along Gene Autry Trail. However, some locals argue that the results so far do not justify the price tag.

This comes as the Palm Springs City Council is set to consider approval of the project’s completion during Wednesday’s meeting.

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Luis Avila

Luis Avila joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a multimedia journalist in June 2024. Learn more about Luis here.

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