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Jeff L. Grubbe to return as Agua Caliente tribal chairman, election results released

Jeff L. Grubbe (2022)
Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians
Jeff L. Grubbe (2022)
By
Published 8:57 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Jeff L. Grubbe will return to the role of tribal chairman for the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians.

The tribe released the results of its March 17 annual election on Tuesday, when the results were certified.

  • Tribal Council Chairman Jeff L. Grubbe was elected to a full two-year term in office.
  • Tribal Council Vice Chairman Anthony W. Purnel continues in his two-year term.   
  • Tribal Council Secretary-Treasurer Savana R. Saubel continues in her two-year term.
  • Tribal Council Member Moraino J. Patencio was elected to a full one-year term in office.
  • And, Tribal Council Member Vincent Gonzales III was elected to a full one-year term in office.

Grubbe served as tribal chairman from 2012 to 2022, after choosing not to run for re-election. He was replaced by Reid Milanovich, son of longtime Tribal Chairman Richard Milanovich.

Before his time as tribal chairman, Grubbe served on the Tribal Council since 2006, and was previously with the tribe’s Child Development Committee, Election Board, Gaming Commission and Building Committee. He also served on the Agua Caliente Development Authority, starting in 2003. He started as a tribal intern in 1999 at the Agua Caliente Casino Resort and Spa.

Grubbe issued a statement on his LinkedIn page:

"Stepping back into the role of Chairman for the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians is an honor I carry with deep respect—for our people, our history, and our future.

This Tribe has always stood for strength, resilience, and vision. Our success didn’t happen overnight, and it didn’t happen by chance. It was built through generations of leadership, sacrifice, and a commitment to protecting our sovereignty while creating opportunity for our people.

I want to sincerely thank our previous Chairman for his service. Leadership at this level is never easy. It requires making tough decisions, carrying the weight of responsibility, and staying focused on the long-term health of the Tribe. His time in this role contributed to where we stand today, and that deserves acknowledgment and respect.

As I step back into this position, I do so with a clear purpose—to build, to protect, and to lead with strength. We have real opportunities in front of us, but also real challenges. The path forward will require unity, discipline, and a willingness to make decisions that put our people first—always.

I believe in this Tribe. I believe in our leadership.

And most importantly, I believe in our people. I stand ready to serve with strength, humility, and purpose—because our people deserve nothing less.

Now it’s time to get to work."

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