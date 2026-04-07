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LA man arrested connection with robbery, pepper-spray attack in Cabazon

KESQ
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Updated
today at 9:09 PM
Published 9:08 PM

Cabazon, Calif. (KESQ) – A Los Angeles resident was arrested Tuesday morning in connection with a robbery where an employee was pepper-sprayed last month in Cabazon, authorities announced.

The robbery happened on March 28 at a business in the 48600 block of Seminole Drive.

"When deputies arrived, they contacted the victim, who had been pepper-sprayed by the suspects. The victim was transported in stable condition and treated at a local hospital," reads a news release by the Riverside County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said surveillance video showed two suspects entering the business and quickly grab multiple items from displays and other areas.

"When the victim confronted the suspects, one of them sprayed the victim with pepper spray, allowing both suspects to flee the scene," the agency added.

Deputies assigned to the Riverside Sheriff’s Cabazon Station’s Special Enforcement Team assumed the investigation and identified one of the suspects as a 30-year-old man from Los Angeles. The suspect was located Tuesday in the 5400 block of Sunset Boulevard. He was taken to custody without incident.

The agency confirmed he has been booked into the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in Banning for robbery, illegal use of pepper spray, and additional felony charges.

Deputies believe additional suspects were involved and are working to identify them. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Deputy Sean Patrick or Deputy Ron Asendorf at the Cabazon Sheriff’s Station by calling 951–922–7100.

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