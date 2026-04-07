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President Trump delays bombing of Iran; Some residents voice concerns over costs and next steps

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Published 7:28 PM

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) - President Donald Trump announced a two-week suspension in the bombing of Iran on Tuesday.

This after he set a previous deadline at 5 p.m. PT the same day, after issuing a message renewing threats to bomb key Iranian infrastructure if Tehran does not open the strait.

Some Coachella Valley residents said they’re still worried about what comes next and how it could impact their wallets, as prices keep climbing at the gas pump.

“People are feeling the hit, especially people like me that do a lot of commuting,” Ginger Chavez said. "We’re sort of at the mercy of the government. We just have to ride it through … and hope we can have some normalcy back.”

Before the announcement, News Channel 3 spoke with people in Palm Springs who shared a mix of frustration, fear and calls for peace as conflict between the U.S. and Iran escalated.

“I believe in world peace,” Everette Soloman, a Palm Springs resident, said. “You’ve got to love thy neighbor and try to work through solution instead of just trying to bully people.”

Others voiced concern about a growing disconnect between those in power and everyday Americans.

"I feel like the people who are in power are benefiting themselves. They're doing things to help themselves and they're not looking after the regular person that is the voter," Jessica Saldana said.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage at 10 p.m. and 11 p.m.

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Shay Lawson

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