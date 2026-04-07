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Trump agrees to suspend bombing of Iran for two weeks

The White House
By ,
today at 3:45 PM
Published 3:40 PM

WASHINGTON D.C. (KESQ) - President Donald Trump announced that he will suspend the bombing of Iran for two weeks.

Trump made the announcement on his Truth Social shortly after 3:30 p.m. PT, less than two hours before his initial 5 p.m. PT deadline today.

The president set the deadline in a Truth Social post on Sunday, after issuing a profane message renewing threats to bomb key Iranian infrastructure if Tehran does not open the strait –– a chokepoint in the global energy trade.

Speaking again on Monday, Trump said the US has a plan under which every bridge and power plant in Iran could be destroyed by midnight Tuesday. “I mean complete demolition by 12 o’clock,” Trump said.

Trump doubled down on that threat on Tuesday morning. “A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again,” he wrote on Truth Social. “I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will.”

He has previously threatened to hit other Iranian infrastructure including oil wells and water desalination plants.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif asked Trump to extend his deadline, with warring parties observing a ceasefire and Iran reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

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Jesus Reyes

CNN

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