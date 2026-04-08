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California Supreme Court halts Bianco’s ballot investigation

KESQ
By
Updated
today at 12:58 PM
Published 12:53 PM

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KESQ) - The California Supreme Court has ordered Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco to pause his investigation into the November 2025 Proposition 50 special election.

On Wednesday, a formal stay was granted against Bianco's ballot investigation. The CA Supreme Court has kicked this back to the appellate court. 

California Attorney General Rob Bonta must file a writ of mandate with the 4th appellate district by April 15.

CalSupreme OrderDownload

Bianco and the Sheriff's Office have been ordered to show cause why the relief Bonta seeks should not be granted, with a return due within 30 days after the petition is filed.

Statement from Bonta:

 “The Riverside County Sheriff willfully defied my direct orders, seized 650,000 ballots, misused criminal investigatory tools, and created a constitutional emergency in the process. 

What the Sheriff says and what he does are often two different things. Today’s decision by the California Supreme Court reins in the destabilizing actions of a rogue Sheriff, prohibiting him from continuing this investigation while our litigation continues. 

The Supreme Court has also agreed to review this case on the merits — a necessary and appropriate response to what is a clearly an unprecedented situation. We look forward to briefing the Court.”

Bianco, a Republican candidate for governor, launched the investigation after a local citizens group alleged a discrepancy of roughly 45,000 votes in the Riverside County Prop 50 results. Registrar of Voters Art Tinoco has said the actual discrepancy was 103 votes. Bianco said over the weekend that the investigation is on hold due to what he called politically motivated lawsuits.

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