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CVHS girls soccer team may get ‘Keys to the City’ ceremony in Coachella

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Published 1:34 PM

COACHELLA, Calif. (KESQ) - In recognition of the Coachella Valley High School girls soccer team's Division 5 championship, the Coachella City Council will discuss the possible approval of a "Keys to the City" ceremony during tonight's council meeting.   

After winning 17 regular season games and advancing to the California Interscholastic Federation championship, the Lady Arabs teams won the CIF Division 5 championship with a 3-1 victory against San Jacinto on March 7.   

"The team's CIF Division 5 championship victory represents a first for the city of Coachella, elevating their school and community with pride and distinction,'' according to a staff report.

City staff has proposed the ceremony to take place the morning of Saturday, May 2 at Veteran's Park with a catered breakfast for the honorees and guests. The event will cost $7,000 and an additional $1,500 for in-kind labor from staff for the set-up and delivery.

The celebration will consist of the 22 student athletes, their coaches, families and other community members.   

According to the staff report, the city has considered three locations for the celebration, including at the city's public library, Bagdouma Park and Veteran's Park. However, Veteran's Park was determined to be the most suitable due to its stage and sound system.

The City Council meeting will take place at 6 p.m. Wednesday at 1515 Sixth St.

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