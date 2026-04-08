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East Valley community under boil water notice, county providing assistance

Riverside County
By
today at 4:58 PM
Published 4:33 PM

CARVER TRACT, Calif. (KESQ) – Residents of the community of Carver Tract are under a boil water notice after construction activity damaged a service line Wednesday, County Supervisor Manuel Perez's office announced.

Perez's office said residents can receive assistance, including bottled water, from the Coachella Valley Rescue Mission while the community’s water system is under a boil water notice. Emergency repairs were made and the water is back on, but residents are advised to boil water while the boil notice is in effect.

CVRM will be providing water through Monday, when the boil notice is expected to be lifted. The nonprofit also served dinner for residents on Wednesday at 4 p.m.

Supervisor V. Manuel Perez learned about this morning’s water outage from a resident and connected with Carver Tract Community Water Company board members and with CVRM to get assistance in place.

“Thank you to Carver Tract Community Water Company board members Estefania Navarro and Alan Silva for quickly addressing this,” said Supervisor Perez. “Thank you to the Indio Water Authority for their response and quick assistance on opening the two-inch emergency connection. And a big thank you to CVRM for stepping up for our community. Their assistance with water and meals means a lot, and so does the outreach, and I really appreciate CVRM for being a resource.”

Boiling tap water is necessary because the water was shut off and will have to undergo back-to-back testing before it is determined to be safe to drink. The Carver Tract Community Water Company expects the notice to be lifted by Monday.

Carver Tract is a small unincorporated community located between Indio and Coachella.

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