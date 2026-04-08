Former Palm Springs Mayors split on citywide election proposal

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - How the city of Palm Springs chooses its mayor is sparking a lot of conversation.

Dozens attended Wednesday night's city council meeting where councilmembers discussed a possible change to how the city selects its mayor.

Including former mayors, who are divided over if the shift would strengthen leadership or create legal risks.

It centers around a potential ballot measure that would allow voters to directly elect a mayor, replacing the current rotating system in which council members serve one-year terms.

The system has been in place since 2019, after threat of a hefty lawsuit due to a lack of Latino representation. The current mayor is Naomi Soto from District 4.

Now, a group called "Citizens for an Elected Mayor," is advocating for a new approach, a citywide elected mayor serving a four-year term, while keeping the existing district-based council structure.

Former Palm Springs Mayor Lisa Middleton said she supports the idea, saying the current system limits long-term progress.

"The four-year term is one that will give a mayor the kind of time that it takes to get things done," Middleton said. "To be held accountable and to inspire the people of Palm Springs."

Supporters argue the change would bring stability and accountability to city leadership, allowing a mayor to build momentum on major projects and better represent the city at the state and federal levels.

But other former leaders are raising red flags.

Geoff Kors, former Palm Springs Mayor, said the proposal could conflict with the California Voting Rights Act and expose the city to costly legal challenges.

"To go through all this effort, money and divisiveness to have potentially years of litigation spending millions of dollars for something that is likely to get overturned in the courts makes no sense," Kors said.

Kors pointed to the city’s prior acknowledgment that its at-large election system violated state law, leading to the current district-based model.

He said reintroducing an "at large"element could put Palm Springs at risk of violating that agreement.

The proposal remains in the discussion phase, with city leaders hearing dozens of public input before taking any formal action.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage at 10 p.m. and 11 p.m.