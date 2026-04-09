Peggy Trott of PS Resorts discusses Palm Springs Tourism Improvement District

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - The Palm Springs City Council unanimously approved a Resolution of Intention to create a new Tourism Improvement District (TID).

So what exactly is the district and who would pay for it? News Channel 3's Peter Daut spoke with the chairperson for the organization PS Resorts, Peggy Trott.

City officials said the TID represents a pivotal step toward long-term investment in the city’s tourism sector and the modernization of the Palm Springs Convention Center and its surrounding area.

Led by P.S. Resorts and supported by the Small Hotels of Palm Springs and VRON (Vacation Rental Owners & Neighbors of Palm Springs), the collaborative development initiative to raise funds reflects strong unity within Palm Springs' hospitality industry.

“This is about ensuring Palm Springs remains a top-tier destination for meetings and conferences well into the future,” Trott said. “The Tourism Improvement District provides the dedicated funding needed to modernize our Convention Center, attract high-caliber events, and continue welcoming large groups and visitors whose spending supports our entire local economy. We’re proud to help lead this effort to invest in the long-term success of our city.”

About the Tourism Improvement District

The proposed TID would establish a citywide improvement district, wherein all lodging (large hotels, small hotels and short-term rentals) will collect and remit a one percent assessment on stays. Restaurants and retail businesses will not be a part of this district. The funds generated, estimated at $4 million per year, will be dedicated to supporting the following initiatives:

● Modernization of the Palm Springs Convention Center

● Public realm improvements and enhancements to walkability to better connect

the Convention Center to downtown

● Expansion of the Palm Springs Convention Center to the east with an improved eastern entrance

“This is an important moment for Palm Springs,” said Mayor Naomi Soto. “I want to show my appreciation and thank P.S. Resorts for taking the lead on this initiative. The Tourism Improvement District will provide a sustainable revenue path to ensure that our convention center remains competitive and drives our tourism economy. Now we can be confident that Palm Springs will continue to be a premier destination for visitors worldwide.”

Leadership from the Hospitality Sector

P.S. Resorts (which will serve as the Owners Association to oversee the funds implementation) has taken a leading role in advancing the TID initiative, collaborating closely with stakeholders across the hospitality sector.

“The convention center and its surrounding district are vital economic engines for our city,” remarked Karen Totaro, General Manager for Palm Springs Convention Center. “This effort strategically invests in maximizing economic impact, supporting local jobs, and generating lasting value for our community.”

Community-Centric Planning with Public Engagement Opportunities Ahead

The TID supports the City’s broader Convention Center Modernization and Connectivity Project, a multi-phase initiative that aims to reimagine the convention center and fortify connections within the surrounding district. A multidisciplinary project design team has been formed through competitive procurements over the last several months, comprising:

● LMN Architects / O2 Planning + Design (Architecture & Engineering)

● !Melk (Urban Design & Connectivity)

● Multistudio (District Branding & Marketing)

The City and project design team are dedicated to maintaining a transparent, community-driven process. A public meeting is being scheduled for early summer (exact date to be determined), offering residents, business owners, and stakeholders an opportunity to review initial design concepts and provide feedback.