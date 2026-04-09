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Six retailers cited for selling tobacco products to underage decoys

Lindsay Fox / CC BY 2.0
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Published 1:10 PM

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - Six retailers were cited for illegally selling tobacco products to underage individuals during a tobacco retailer compliance operation, authorities said today.

The operation was conducted Wednesday in Palm Desert, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.   

According to sheriff's Sgt. Steven Nelson, underage decoys working on behalf of the department visited 34 stores and attempted to purchase tobacco products.

Nelson said the retailers who sold the  products to the decoys were cited and will have further evaluation by the Palm Desert Code Compliance. The names of the retailers were not identified.

The operation was focused on the prevention of illegal sales to minor -- under 21 years of age -- and was conducted by deputies in partnership with the Rancho Mirage Problem Oriented Policing team and the Palm Desert Code Compliance.

Anyone who would like information on tobacco sales compliance was asked to call 760-836-1674.

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