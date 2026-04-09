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Thousands arrive for Coachella Weekend One as campgrounds open

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Updated
today at 10:24 PM
Published 9:28 PM

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) — Thousands of festivalgoers are arriving to the Coachella Valley as Weekend One of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival gets underway.

Campgrounds officially opened earlier today, prompting a steady flow of traffic into the area surrounding the Empire Polo Club. Many attendees arriving to secure camping spots and settle in before the crowds peak.

Inside the venue, rows of tents are already filling the campgrounds, signaling a busy weekend ahead.

City officials in Indio say they’ve increased the number of toll booths this year in an effort to move vehicles off the streets more efficiently and reduce congestion in surrounding neighborhoods.

Festivalgoers say arriving early is essential.

Campers will also get an early start on entertainment, with a Day Zero performance by Disco Lines.

Local authorities are urging drivers to plan ahead, expect delays, and remain patient as the Coachella Valley prepares for one of its busiest weekends of the year.

Stay with News Channel 3 for more.

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Luis Avila

Luis Avila joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a multimedia journalist in June 2024. Learn more about Luis here.

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