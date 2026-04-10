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Seis dueños de comercios tendrán que ir a la corte por vender tabaco a menores de edad

Lindsay Fox / CC BY 2.0
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Published 6:57 AM

Seis dueños de comercios tendrán que ir a la corte por vender productos de tabaco a menores de edad durante un operativo encubierto que realizaron agentes del Sheriff en Palm Desert, donde menores de edad que trabajaban con las autoridades visitaron 34 tiendas e intentaron comprar productos de tabaco y solo en seis les vendieron, pero los nombres no los dieron a conocer.

El operativo se centró en prevenir la venta ilegal de tabaco a menores de 21 años.

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Nancy Prado

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