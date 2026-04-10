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Traffic surges across the valley as Coachella Day One kicks off

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New
Published 9:41 PM

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - Traffic is ramping up across the Coachella Valley as thousands of festivalgoers arrive for Day One of the Coachella Music and Arts Festival.

Roads across the valley are seeing a noticeable increase in congestion, especially along Interstate 10, as drivers, rideshares, and shuttle buses make their way to the festival.

Many commuters experienced delays earlier in the day, with officials urging everyone heading into the area to plan ahead and remain patient. With large crowds expected throughout the weekend, traffic is likely to remain heavy as attendees arrive and linger in the valley.

Authorities are also reminding drivers to prioritize safety, noting an increased presence of traffic control measures and law enforcement throughout the area.

Day One of the festival features a highly anticipated headlining performance by Sabrina Carpenter.

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Luis Avila

Luis Avila joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a multimedia journalist in June 2024. Learn more about Luis here.

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