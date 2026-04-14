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Leftover Coachella Festival items find new purpose at Galilee Center

KESQ
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New
Published 11:26 AM

MECCA, Calif. (KESQ) - As the crowds depart the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, they leave behind more than memories. Tents, blankets, and clothing — once part of a weekend escape — are now finding new purpose.

At the heart of this transformation is the Galilee Center, where truckloads of these items arrive in the days following the festival. Through a partnership with Goldenvoice, what could have become landfill waste is instead redirected into lifelines for local families.

Volunteers move swiftly, sorting through piles of donations — each item carrying a second chance.

For the Galilee Center, this is more than just an annual effort — it has become one of the most impactful donation drives of the year. The scale is immense, but so is the need.

Stay with News Channel 3 for more.

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Luis Avila

Luis Avila joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a multimedia journalist in June 2024. Learn more about Luis here.

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