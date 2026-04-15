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45-year-old man killed in crash between vehicle and UTV vehicle in Sky Valley

KESQ
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today at 6:01 PM
Published 5:39 PM

SKY VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) - A 45-year-old man was killed in a crash involving a vehicle and a UTV vehicle Wednesday in Sky Valley.

The crash was reported at around 4:40 p.m. near the area of 22nd Avenue at Marshall Road.

According to the California Highway Patrol, a man driving a Toyota Camry was traveling on 22nd Avenue at Marshall Road and collided with a John Deere Green Gator driven by a 45-year-old man, who was traveling westbound on 22nd Avenue on the right shoulder.

We have a crew at the scene working to gather more information. We'll be live from the scene at 6:00 p.m. on News Channel 3.

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