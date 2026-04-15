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Clydesdales return to El Paseo on Wednesday

KESQ
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Published 3:53 PM

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales will be returning to the El Paseo Shopping District next week, continuing a beloved tradition that has brought the iconic hitch to the avenue for years.

The Clydesdales will be unloaded and hitched at approximately 2:00 p.m. on the frontage road parallel to Highway 74, behind The Daily Grill. Once this step is complete, the team will begin their route eastbound along El Paseo, making special stops at select restaurants ahead of their appearance at the sold-out Stagecoach Country Music Festival (typically from 3 to 4 pm).

Accompanying the hitch is the traditional Dalmatian “coach dog,” a historic nod to the breed’s role in guarding horse-drawn wagons dating back to the 1800s.

The family-friendly event is free and open to the public. Guests are encouraged to view the procession along the route or enjoy the experience from one of El Paseo’s many restaurant patios.

A symbol of heritage, craftsmanship and American tradition, the Budweiser Clydesdales have been captivating audiences since 1933 when they were originally introduced to celebrate the repeal of Prohibition.

Each horse stands approximately six feet tall at the shoulder (18 hands), weighs close to a ton, and is carefully selected for its strength, temperament, and signature bay coloring with white markings.

The eight-horse hitch, polished brass harnesses, and classic red beer wagon create one of the most recognizable spectacles in the world.

For more information about El Paseo Shopping District and upcoming events, visit http://www.ShopElPaseo.com.

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Jesus Reyes

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