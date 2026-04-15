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Eisenhower Health named one of the nation’s 2026 100 top hospitals

Eisenhower Health
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New
Published 4:18 PM

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (KESQ) – Eisenhower Health in Rancho Mirage was named as one of the nation’s 100 Top Hospitals, according to an independent quality analysis conducted by Premier, Inc. and published by Modern Healthcare.

According to the report, Eisenhower Health was ranked number 18th out of 30th in the Teaching Hospital category. Other categories include Academic Medical Center and Large/Medium/Small Community Hospitals.

For more than 30 years, Premier’s 100 Top Hospitals® program has used objective, quantitative analysis of publicly available data to identify the top-performing hospitals in the United States. The program is designed to help healthcare leaders pursue higher performance and deliver added value to patients and communities by providing transparent, nonbiased benchmarks and actionable insights.

“We are honored to be recognized by Premier and Modern Healthcare as one of the nation’s 100 Top Hospitals,” says Martin Massiello, President and Chief Executive Officer, Eisenhower Health. This distinction, based on Premier’s data-driven analysis, reflects the dedication of our physicians, nurses, and staff who deliver exceptional care to our community every day. Eisenhower Health is proud to be recognized for our commitment to quality, safety, and the patient experience.”

“Premier’s 100 Top Hospitals program recognizes healthcare organizations that consistently deliver high-quality care while improving operational and financial performance,” says David Zito, President of Performance Services at Premier. “By highlighting top performers and providing transparent, data-driven insights, this program helps hospitals nationwide identify opportunities to enhance care delivery, strengthen financial sustainability and improve outcomes for the communities they serve.”

Hospitals are stratified and ranked within peer groups to allow fair comparisons. They do not apply to participate in the study, and award recipients do not pay to market their honor.

100-top-hospitals-methodology-guide-2026Download
100-top-hospitals-annual-report-2026Download

For more information, including methodology details, visit www.modernhealthcare.com/awards/mh-premier-100-top-hospitals-2026/

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