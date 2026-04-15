Local veterinarian Dr. Douglas Kunz honored for efforts to care for pets

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KESQ) - Dr. Douglas Kunz, a veterinarian for 45 years in Palm Springs, whose volunteer work is making a difference for pets on both the west and east ends of the Coachella Valley.

He was honored by Supervisor V. Manuel Perez as Volunteer of the Year in the Fourth Supervisorial District on Tuesday. The Riverside County Board of Supervisors honored volunteers from all five districts in recognition of April as Volunteer Appreciation Month.

Perez recognized Kunz for his dedicated service with the Palm Springs Animal Shelter and, in the eastern Coachella Valley communities, his efforts as a volunteer to organize, help fund and provide services at recently held events to treat ticks in dogs roaming loose in the area.

“Animal services, especially the need for veterinary care, is a major concern in our county… The issue is everywhere, especially the east end when it comes to our district,” Perez said. “I had the pleasure of going out there at Oasis Mobile Home Park. He had quite a team out there and there was a long line of folks ready to be seen by Dr. Kunz as well as many folks who volunteered that day. What’s amazing to me is that he has been doing that consistently over so many years.”

Kunz is a veterinarian and medical director at VCA Desert Animal Hospital in Palm Springs. He’s been involved with the Friends of the Palm Springs Animal Shelter since its founding, as president from 1996 to 2015. He continues to serve on their board and as a trusted advisor to the shelter’s medical team.

Since 2016, Kunz has served the Coachella Valley community on the board of the Coachella Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District as an appointee of the City of Palm Springs. Through his involvement, he was instrumental to the district’s efforts to fund dog tick treatment clinics at Oasis Mobile Home Park and provide the services with his team from the VCA.

Kunz acknowledged the mosquito district that was the impetus to get the clinics going, and credited the efforts of other partners to hold the clinics including: Loving All Animals, Animal Samaritans, Dr. Janet Foley at UC Davis, VCA Regional Operations Director Paul Guyse who secured free vaccines for the project and discounts on the tick treatment, the Torres-Martinez Desert Cahuilla Indians, the Riverside County Department of Animal Services, and his VCA colleagues, with seven veterinarians who volunteered their services as well as most of the staff at the hospital he works at and staff from other VCA hospitals.

Kunz remarked: “It’s something you come away with such a wonderful feeling that maybe you made a little bit of a difference. It’s like pebbles in the pond. If we can make a difference in one person’s life or a few peoples’ lives, it radiates out. I’m honored and appreciate so much this award, thank you.”