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Rancho Mirage center to serve Coachella Valley residents with vision loss

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Published 1:22 PM

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (KESQ) - A facility designed to provide free services to Coachella Valley residents experiencing vision loss will arrive in Rancho Mirage later this year, officials announced today.

Braille Institute Coachella Valley, a nonprofit, will host a groundbreaking ceremony on May 6 at 42525 Rancho Mirage Lane, with the 52,000-square-foot facility expected to open in November.

"Vision loss exists on a spectrum, and far more people are affected than many realize. Our new Coachella Valley center represents our commitment to meeting people where they are -- whether they are coping with the first signs of macular degeneration or navigating more advanced vision impairment. Our goal is to help every individual retain independence, confidence and connection to daily life,'' Braille Institute CEO Dimitri Kales said in a statement.   

Officials said the Coachella Valley has a high percentage of residents with vision problems, as roughly a quarter of the region's population is 65 or older.

Check Out: Impact Grant - Braille Institute Coachella Valley

The Braille Institute's clients live with some range of usable vision, with around 10% of clients being fully blind. Vision loss is progressive and can be caused by macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy or glaucoma.   

The nonprofit purchased a former health care building in December 2024 in Rancho Mirage to meet the growing need for accessible services. The center will feature several resources, including a low vision treatment room with specialists and certified occupational therapists, a discovery lab of wide- ranging assistive technologies, a teaching kitchen, social work services and counseling, a classroom and community room, and a guide dog area.

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