Bighorn Ram raises more than $1M for cancer care

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - BIGHORN BAM (Behind a Miracle) raised more than $1 million for cancer care and treatment throughout the Coachella Valley for the fourth consecutive year, BIGHORN Golf Club Charities announced.

Officials said that while private clubs are often defined by exclusivity, BIGHORN Members have created something outward-facing in an initiative that directly supports the broader Coachella Valley community.

The contributions will fulfill the club’s “critical cancer wish list,” which includes:

• Art and wellness programs for 400 patients and healthcare providers

• Lodging at Hanson House for over 250 patients living in rural areas

• Remote patient monitoring technology for Spanish-speaking chemotherapy patients

• 33 high-back bedside chairs for pediatric cancer patients and their parents

• 10 ‘Wish Trips’ for children with life-threatening or terminal cancer in the Coachella Valley

The announcement was made on Tuesday during BAM’s superhero-themed golf awards luncheon — the grand finale of a spring fundraising season that includes Game Day for Life, Cash for Caddies, the BAM Golf Tournament, and a series of community events throughout the season.

“Supporting BIGHORN BAM this year reflects the kind of impact I believe we’re all capable of when we lead with intention,” said Mellisa Silverman, BAM Co-Chair.

Among BAM’s many local contributions, this year’s proceeds will directly benefit four vital organizations:

• Desert Regional Comprehensive Cancer Center – $80,000

• Eisenhower Lucy Curci Cancer Center – $404,000

• Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital Hematology Oncology Unit – $215,000

• Make-A-Wish Foundation – $102,000

“As demand for support continues to grow, BIGHORN BAM remains committed to expanding its reach and impact across the Valley,” said BIGHORN Director of Charities Kelly Levy, who works alongside Charities Assistant Lorely Diaz, and a Board of Directors led by BAM Chair Julie Simon.

Since its founding in 2007 by BIGHORN Member Selby Dunham, BAM has raised over $15 million,

including funding for five BAM vans, which have traveled 350,373 miles for cancer patients who otherwise would face stressful or inaccessible transportation options.

“For many patients, that transportation is the difference between receiving treatment and going without,” added Simon.

BAM is one of three charitable arms of BIGHORN Golf Club Charities, which also includes BIGHORN Cares and the BIGHORN Scholarship Program. To support BAM or learn more, contact Kelly Levy at klevy@bighorngolf.com.