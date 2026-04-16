Skip to Content
News

Exclusive: CA Gubernatorial candidate Xavier Becerra discusses Swalwell resignation

KESQ
By
Updated
today at 7:56 PM
Published 7:54 PM

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - Leaders of culture, justice, and law all meet at College of the Desert in Palm Desert on Thursday. The Mobius Conference is a two-day event connecting local students with those figures.

At the event on Thursday is a Democratic candidate for California governor, Xavier Becerra. We asked his opinion on the serious allegations for some lawmakers on Capitol Hill, earlier this week.

Former Democratic Representative Eric Swalwell resigned from Congress amid sexual misconduct allegations.

Becerra says lawmakers bear a high responsibility.

"Look, politics, you never know what's going to happen one day or the other. You owe everyone a voice. You owe everyone accountability, and you owe people respect. That's what I'm going to offer. That's what concerns me as I reach out to folks so I can become the next governor," Becerra said.

Also, earlier this week, Republican Representative from Texas, Tony Gonzalez, resigned from Congress. It came in the moments leading up to the expulsion vote for Swalwell.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Jesus Reyes

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.