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Indio making efforts to keep giant shovel promoting Tom Cruise movie

KESQ
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New
Published 7:37 PM

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - If you haven't seen the giant shovel in Indio, you have a little extra time to get a glimpse of it. Indio officials are trying to keep that shovel in the city permanently.

The newly installed shovel is currently being used to promote the new movie "Digger" starring Tom Cruise.

Indio's Mayor Pro Tem Waymond Fermon is trying to keep the art piece in the city longer than its original intended use. He feels hopeful that the shovel will stay to represent a deeper meaning for the valley.

"My goal is to dedicate it to the agricultural community that lived in that area and throughout our Coachella Valley because that is the heart and base that feeds our country," Fermon said.

The giant shovel also has an interactive element to it. You can tap your phone on the plaque, and it will take you to a link of the trailer for the movie.

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