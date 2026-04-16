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Palm Desert demolishes building to facilitate new library

City of Palm Desert
By ,
New
Published 1:03 PM

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - A two-story office building in Palm Desert was demolished today in preparation for a new public library anticipated to open in 2028.

The Parkview office building demolition took place at 7:45 a.m. Wednesday adjacent to Civic Center Park, where construction on the new building is expected to begin this summer, according to city officials.

Officials want a city-owned facility, since the existing library is leased out by College of the Desert, which has plans for the library once the lease expires.

The new project will feature a 20,198-square-foot library and a 5,720- square-foot adjacent community building, and will cost roughly $30 million. In addition, the community center will be built next to the library and feature a visitor center, a cafe and a large community room.

Click here to learn more about the library project.

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City News Service

Jesus Reyes

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