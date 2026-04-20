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4/20 expected to bring activity to Coachella Valley cannabis shops

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Published 10:07 AM

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) - Cannabis businesses across the Coachella Valley are preparing for what is typically one of the busiest days of the year: April 20, commonly known as “4/20.”

A key question heading into this year’s unofficial cannabis holiday is how the new California excise tax increase, which took effect in 2025, is impacting sales. The higher tax has raised prices on legal cannabis products, and some industry experts say it could influence consumer behavior.

Dispensary owners across the Coachella Valley say they are still expecting strong turnout.

Officials are also reminding the public that while cannabis use is legal for adults in California, driving under the influence remains illegal and can result in serious consequences.

Stay with News Channel 3 for more.

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Luis Avila

Luis Avila joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a multimedia journalist in June 2024. Learn more about Luis here.

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