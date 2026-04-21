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Joe Richardson to be named Cathedral City’s Firefighter of the Year

Cathedral City
By
New
Published 1:53 PM

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. (KESQ) - Engineer Joe Richardson will be named Cathedral City Fire & EMS's 2025 Firefighter of the Year, officials announced on Tuesday.

Richardson will be formally recognized by the City Council during its meeting on Wednesday.

"This honor is awarded to an individual who exemplifies the highest standards of dedication, professionalism, and service both on the fireground and within our department family. Joe embodies every one of those qualities and more," reads a memo by Cathedral City Fire Chief Michael Contreras.

041726_Joe Richardson FFOYDownload

Richardson joined the Cathedral City Fire Department in February 2018 as a firefighter/paramedic. He was promoted to fire engineer in July 2025.

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