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Madonna’s missing Coachella items under investigation

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Published 5:36 PM

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - Authorities in Indio are continuing to investigate missing personal items belonging to Madonna following her surprise appearance at the Coachella.

Police say the items — including clothing and jewelry worn during her on-stage appearance with Sabrina Carpenter — were reported missing Saturday. Madonna noted on social media that the outfit holds sentimental value, as she previously wore it while headlining the festival two decades ago.

Experts say while the items could be worth between $100,000 and $250,000, investigators currently believe the disappearance may not be a theft. According to Indio Police, surveillance footage shows the belongings were last seen on a golf cart transporting them from the main stage to a nearby bus. Officials say it’s possible the items fell off during transit due to uneven terrain.

Despite this, experts note that high-value celebrity items can attract underground buyers, even if they are difficult to sell legally.

Police are urging anyone who may have information or encounters the items for sale to contact authorities.

The investigation remains ongoing.

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Luis Avila

Luis Avila joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a multimedia journalist in June 2024. Learn more about Luis here.

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