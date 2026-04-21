Riverside County vigil honors victims as families share grief

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - Families, community members and officials gathered in Palm Desert Tuesday for the Riverside County District Attorney's Office annual candlelight vigil honoring victims of violent crime.

The event is part of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week and has been held for more than two decades.

Victims’ names are read aloud each year, offering families a moment of recognition and support.

"It is something that we all treasure," Melissa Donaldson, director of Victim Services, said. "That we see families come back every year to see all the collective support and to hear their loved one's name once again."

For some, the legal process adds to the pain.

Donaldson said recent legislative changes have forced her division to reengage victims whose cases they believed were long resolved.

"That has put a real burden on the victims and our staff," Donaldson said. "That has been a very big change for our office the past couple of years."

Among those attending was Eva Garza, honoring her daughter, Andrea Reyes, who was killed at her home two days after Christmas.

“She doesn't have the voice right now. I have it for her,” Garza said. “As long as I’m living, I’m going to fight until the end for justice.”

Others shared similar frustrations with the pace of the justice system.

Eugene Ramos said his son, Jaden, was killed nearly two years ago, and the case has yet to go to trial.

“There's really no closure,” Ramos said. “My fear is that my son’s life is going to be meaningless and that no one’s going to pay for the way he died.”

Despite the pain, families said the vigil offers a sense of community and healing.

“It brought a smile to my face just for him to be recognized," Ramos said. "But at the same time, the reason he's being recognized was devastating."

Riverside County District Attorney Mike Hestrin said the event remains an important reminder of the office’s commitment to victims.

“We’re here for them no matter what,” Hestrin said. “We’re going to keep fighting for justice but also helping them heal.”

For many in attendance, that support and the chance to remember their loved ones publicly is what keeps them coming back.

The second and final vigil will be on Thursday, beginning with a brief ceremony outside the Riverside Historic Courthouse, 4050 Main St.