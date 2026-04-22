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Fire burns 15 acres in Mecca, strong winds hampering firefighters

Live at 11PM (4/22/26)
Live at 10PM (4/22/26)
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Updated
today at 11:09 PM
Published 10:10 PM

MECCA, Calif. (KESQ) - A brush fire broke out in Mecca, burning 15 acres by Wednesday night.

The fire was reported shortly after 9 p.m. near Lincoln Street and 70th Avenue.

CAL FIRE officials said the firefight is being hampered by strong winds.

One abandoned structure in the area, but the threat has been mitigated. No evacuations or injuries reported.

We have a crew on the way to the scene working to gather information. Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.

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