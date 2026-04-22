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Frank Figueroa appointed new Coachella mayor

City of Coachella
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Updated
today at 9:29 PM
Published 9:15 PM

COACHELLA, Calif. (KESQ) - Dr. Frank Figueroa was officially appointed the new mayor of Coachella during Wednesday's city council meeting.

Figueroa was immediately sworn in after the vote. His term will run through November, the remainder of former Mayor Steven Hernandez's term.

Figueroa's appointment came after a nearly 30-minute discussion that got somewhat heated over how to fill the vacancy. In the end, the three other councilmembers approved Figueroa's appointment.

Figueroa was serving as the Mayor Pro Tem. The city now has 60 days to fill the empty council seat.

Figueroa replaces Hernandez, who resigned last month after pleading guilty to a conflict of interest charge. The conviction stems from Hernandez’s involvement in votes and actions related to a contract between the City of Coachella and the Coachella Valley Association of Governments’ Housing First Program.

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