Palm Springs Plaza Theatre offering behind-the-scenes tour of historic theatre

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) – The Palm Springs Plaza Theatre Foundation announced that it will offer an exclusive 90-minute immersive behind-the-scenes tour of the newly restored theatre.

The tour will be held on Sunday, May 10 (Mother's Day) at 11 a.m.

Organizers said participants will have the opportunity to partake in a special guided tour that will provide rare access to many areas of the iconic building that are typically off limits to the public.

Prior to the tour, participants will enjoy a multimedia overview of the theatre’s rich history and its Hollywood connection.

“We are so pleased that the community has expressed such strong interest in the restoration of the Plaza Theatre,” said Board Vice Chair Kevin J. Corcoran. “Because the theatre has booked so many top-notch performances, the building is rarely available for tours. With that in mind, we put together this special guided tour to help share the story of how this iconic landmark went from its glamorous beginnings to its remarkable restoration. We are delighted to share the fascinating history of the Plaza Theatre and its role in Palm Springs culture and are confident that tour participants will be inspired by the unique story behind the Plaza Theatre Foundation’s restoration efforts. And, since the event is taking place on Mother’s Day, this presents a unique way for people to treat their mothers to a very special occasion.”

The day starts with a journey through the rich history of the Plaza Theatre, presented by Plaza Theatre Foundation Board Historian Jim Cook. He will share how Palm Springs earned its reputation as the ultimate "Playground of the Stars” by recounting the many connections between Hollywood and Palm Springs.

The presentation will feature rarely seen videos, exclusive interviews, and captivating archival photographs from the Palm Springs Historical Society, Library of Congress, National Archives, California Library System and the Academy of Motion Pictures.

Next, tour goers will experience rare access to every corner of the theatre, including the newly restored auditorium and balcony, backstage areas normally off-limits to the public, the new green room for performers, and a peek at the dressing rooms where talent prepares to take the stage.

Tickets for this exclusive tour are only $20 and can be purchased at https://www.palmspringsplazatheatre.com/tours/.

As a special bonus, tour guests will have the exclusive opportunity to purchase VIP tickets to upcoming Plaza Theatre events and performers before they are widely available.

In addition, they will have the ability to purchase signed copies of Desert Dream to Silver Screen: The Story of the Historic Palm Springs Plaza Theatre. This newly published book shares the remarkable story of the historic theatre, from its glamorous movie-house origins to decades of live performances.