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Coachella names Dr. Frank Figueroa as new mayor; interview set to address transition, priorities

City of Coachella
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Published 11:04 AM

COACHELLA, Calif. (KESQ)  -  The city of Coachella has a new mayor.

He is expected to speak in an upcoming interview with News Channel 3's Shay Lawson about his priorities, leadership approach and how he plans to move the city forward.

Dr. Frank Figueroa was appointed mayor during Wednesday night’s city council meeting and sworn in shortly after the vote, stepping into the role following weeks of uncertainty at City Hall.  

Figueroa, who had been serving as Mayor Pro Tem, will fill the remainder of the term through November.  

His appointment follows the resignation of former Mayor Steven Hernandez, who pleaded guilty to a felony conflict of interest charge tied to his involvement in a city contract.  

The decision came after a discussion among council members over how to fill the vacancy, with the remaining members ultimately voting to appoint Figueroa rather than open the position to applicants.  

The city must now fill the vacant council seat within 60 days.  

Figueroa steps into leadership at a pivotal time for Coachella, as the city navigates political fallout from the resignation and ongoing community concerns over transparency and development proposals.  

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage.

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