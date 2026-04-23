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Human skull found in remote desert in Twentynine Palms

KESQ
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Updated
today at 2:17 PM
Published 2:16 PM

TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) - An investigation is underway after a human skull was found in Twentynine Palms.

The skull was found on Wednesday morning by a hiker in a desert area near Adobe Road and Baseline Road, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

The Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division – Homicide Detail responded to the location and assumed the investigation.

Detectives, along with the Coroner's Division and Crime Scene Specialists, conducted a search in the area and recovered the skull.

Authorities said the skull appeared to have been exposed for an extended period of time.

An extensive search of the area was conducted. The remains will undergo forensic examination, while additional information is pending DNA results for the identification of the remains. 

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Homicide Detail at 909-890-4904. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should call or text “REPORT” to We-Tip at 844-909-3006. Online reporting is also available at https://mobile.catapultems.com/sbcsd/Sites.

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