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Man discharges firearm in Cathedral City, injuring son

KESQ
By
today at 12:57 PM
Published 11:43 AM

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. (KESQ)  - A man will be booked into jail after discharging a firearm in a Cathedral City home, injuring his son, police said.

The incident was first reported at around 11 p.m. near the area of Tortuga Road and Avenida La Paz.

Police said the man fired the gun, which went through the wall and struck his son. The victim and another person in the house were taken to the hospital for treatment and questioning.

Officers were monitoring the house through the night. Thursday morning, several law enforcement agencies, including SWAT and emergency crews, were back at the house.

Police added that the suspect is immobile. He was taken to the hospital for check up before being booked into jail.

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Rich Tarpening

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