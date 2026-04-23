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Palm Springs approves electronic speed signs for Toledo Avenue

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Updated
today at 10:24 PM
Published 6:30 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - The city has approved a $30,000 traffic calming plan for Toledo Avenue, aiming to address ongoing concerns about speeding in the neighborhood. The project will fund the installation of two electronic speed feedback signs—one on each side of South Toledo Avenue between East Sierra Way and Madrona Drive.

City officials say the signs are designed to encourage safer driving by displaying real-time speeds to motorists.

While many residents welcomed the decision as a step toward improving safety, some remain uncertain whether the changes will be enough.

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Luis Avila

Luis Avila joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a multimedia journalist in June 2024. Learn more about Luis here.

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