RivCo Dept of Animal Services 2025 report highlights improvements

Riverside, Calif. (KESQ) – Efforts to slash the number of impounded dogs and cats who are euthanized in Riverside County animal shelters are gradually paying off, according to a report released today by the Department of Animal Services.

“When I joined as Director in 2025, I understood the challenges facing one of the nation’s largest shelter systems, and we continue to grow and learn,” said RCDAS Director Mary Martin. “With targeted investments, passionate staff and impressive partner and community support, we have much to be proud of with even more work ahead of us in 2026. I'm focused on enhancing and adding to our lifesaving programs, strengthening our national and local partnerships, and providing real resources for pet owners when they need our help."

Martin pointed to programs and campaigns implemented in 2025 that have put the county on track to achieve a 90% pet life preservation rate in the county's four shelters. The Department of Animal Services published what specific strategies have been embraced in the agency's 2025 Annual Report, which can be found at rcdas.org/rivcorise.

Some of the programs have included elimination of most adoption fees -- with the exception of dog licenses, which generally run $25 or less -- ``life flights'' of large numbers of canines that nonprofit organizations pay to transport to shelters across the United States for adoption, pet fostering, expanded hours at most shelters and expedited ``trap-neuter-return-to-field'' programs for cats.

The county is among the nation's largest pet intake centers. Last year, more than 29,000 dogs and cats were impounded, in addition to 5,000 other animals, including livestock and wildlife, according to the report.

Officials said 17,349 spay/neuter surgeries were carried out in 2025. Adoptions went up 13%, and roughly 3,200 pets were successfully reclaimed by their owners after being impounded.

The gains resulted in an 82% ``live release rate'' for canines, and a 73% rate for cats last year, according to the agency.

``We're making real progress toward a 90% release rate and a `No-Kill County,''' Supervisor Manuel Perez said. ``With ongoing community support -- through adoption, fostering, volunteering and responsible pet ownership -- we can save even more lives together.''

Last May, the Board of Supervisors approved the ``no kill'' policy, resolving that the county will make it an objective to preserve the lives of a minimum of 90% of all cats and dogs impounded at its shelters.

The no-kill effort dovetails with a reformation initiated by the board after one organization alleged that the county had the highest pet kill rate in the nation.

In 2024, the board hired Austin, Texas-based Outcomes for Pets LLC Principal Adviser Kristen Hassen to rectify problems within the agency, and in February 2025, the supervisors approved the Executive Office's selection of Martin to head the department following a nationwide executive recruitment drive.

The public can support RivCo Rise and lifesaving today by visiting www.rcdas.org.