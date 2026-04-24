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29-PSP to host fundraiser in Palm Desert celebrating two years of service

29-PSP
By
New
Published 12:27 PM

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - A nonprofit organization will host a fundraiser next month in Palm Desert to celebrate two years of providing free transportation to thousands of active military service members and their loved ones, it was announced today.

The event will be held from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. May 16 at Avondale Golf Club, located at 75800 Avondale Dr.   

"Our success is a result of the all support from the community, local businesses and other nonprofit organizations,'' Sherman Tam, chief development officer at 29-PSP, said in a statement.

The nonprofit stated that 29-PSP is a 100% volunteer organization composed of 50 volunteers that was founded on May 24, 2024 to help active-duty military personnel reduce travel and financial barriers by providing safe, dependable and accessible transportation between the Palm Springs and Ontario airports and the Twentynine Palms Marine base.  

Learn More About 29-PSP

The organization has provided more than 3,000 rides and helped military members and their loved ones save roughly $750,000.   

The fundraiser will feature live entertainment, a silent auction and a lunch, with all funds raised to go towards operational expenses, insurance and to continue providing complimentary rides.

"We could not have achieved without the dedication from our 50 volunteers and board members donating over 10,000 hours of service. The steady increase in demand requires additional board members, volunteer drivers, dispatchers and coordinators,'' CEO of 29-PSP Ken Hendrick said.

To purchase ticket, email 29-PSP at hello@29-PSP.org or call at 760-836-5449.

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