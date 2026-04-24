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AFP Desert Communities announces honorees for National Philanthropy Day

KESQ
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Updated
today at 4:53 PM
Published 4:11 PM

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (KESQ) - Honorees for National Philanthropy Day were officially announced Friday by AFP Desert Communities.

This year's honorees include:

  • Lifetime Achievement - Carol and Tim Rochford
  • Outstanding Fundraising Volunteer - Susan Gelman
  • Outstanding Fundraising Professional - Kelly Levy
  • Philanthropic Foundation, Corporation, or civic/services organization - Carreon Foundation
  • Outstanding Philanthropists - Diane and Hal Gershowitz
  • Outstanding Non-profit Founder - Terri Ketover "Do the Right Thing"  

The actual National Philanthropy Day event will be held on Friday, November 6 at Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa, Rancho Mirage.  Details and ticket information are expected to be released at a later date. Click here for more information.

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