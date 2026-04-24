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CAL FIRE firefighter-paramedic arrested on suspicion of sexual assault

MGN
By
New
Published 5:02 PM

PLACENTIA, Calif. (KESQ) - An on-duty CAL FIRE firefighter-paramedic was arrested following an investigation into allegations of sexual assault, the Riverside County Sheriff's Office announced.

The firefighter, identified as a 51-year-old man from Placentia, was arrested on Friday morning. He was booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center. Authorities said he faces charges of false imprisonment, assault with a deadly weapon, rape by force or fear, sexual penetration by force or fear, and multiple felony sexual assault charges.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Anti-Human Trafficking Task Force initiated an investigation in March. Deputies identified two victims who reported being sexually assaulted by the firefighter.

RSO confirmed that CAL FIRE is aware of the allegations and are cooperating with the investigation.

The investigation remains ongoing.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Office believes there may be additional victims and encourages anyone with information related to this case, or who believes they may be a victim of sexual assault involving Renteria, to contact Investigator Joe Riddle and ht@riversidesheriff.org. or by calling 951–955–1700 or Riverside Sheriff’s Dispatch at 951–776–1099. Individuals seeking support services may visit the RSO website.

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