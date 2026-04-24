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Desert Rodeo in Thermal spurs economic boost for local businesses

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Published 2:30 PM

THERMAL, Calif. (KESQ) — While Stagecoach draws massive crowds each year, it’s not the only Western-themed attraction bringing visitors to the Coachella Valley this weekend. The Desert Rodeo in Thermal is also underway, attracting large audiences and delivering a significant boost to the local economy.

Event organizers expect strong turnout as visitors gather to enjoy rodeo competitions, live music, food, and shopping. But the impact stretches far beyond the rodeo grounds.

Local businesses are already seeing a surge in activity. Western wear stores, animal supply shops, and other small businesses report a noticeable increase in customer traffic tied to the influx of visitors.

Some businesses have played a direct role in supporting the event. Desert Feed Bag provided essential materials, including straw used throughout the rodeo.

Business owners say the combined draw of the Desert Rodeo and Stagecoach creates one of the busiest and most profitable periods of the year.

As the weekend continues, many businesses are gearing up for larger crowds, hoping to make the most of this boost.

Stay with News Channel 3 for more.

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Luis Avila

Luis Avila joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a multimedia journalist in June 2024. Learn more about Luis here.

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