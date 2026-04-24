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Fire breaks out at La Quinta residence

Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0
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New
Published 11:41 AM

LA QUINTA, Calif. (KESQ) - A fire broke out today at a single-story residence in La Quinta.  

The non-injury blaze was reported shortly before 10 a.m. Friday in the 60200 block of Wishbone Court, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

The agency stated that crews encountered smoke coming from the residence and worked to douse a fire in the attic.   

Firefighters were expected to remain at the scene for several hours to perform salvage and overhaul, officials said.   

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

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