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Stagecoach traffic causing delays near festival grounds

By
New
Published 5:19 AM

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - Traffic is picking up Friday morning near the Stagecoach Festival grounds in Indio, with growing backups along Jefferson Street as festivalgoers head into the area.

Drivers are experiencing congestion increasing as the morning commute overlaps with event traffic. Nearby roads are also seeing heavier-than-usual delays.

Officials are urging drivers to plan ahead, follow posted detours, and allow extra travel time. Those heading out early are encouraged to consider alternate routes to avoid the worst of the congestion.

Traffic enforcement officers say delays are expected to continue building through the morning, with peak congestion likely as more festival attendees arrive.

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Dakota Makinen

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